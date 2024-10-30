NIST Extends MITRE Contract on Cybersecurity R&D Center

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has extended through 2029 the contract of the non-profit national security advisory firm MITRE to run the National Cybersecurity Federally Funded Research and Development Center, or NCF.

The NCF’s organizational setup on promoting continued collaboration and innovation makes it well-positioned to coordinate and integrate public and private initiatives in cybersecurity and privacy solutions enhancing national and economic security, MITRE said Tuesday.

“As NIST’s strategic ally and operator of the NCF, we look forward to deepening this collaboration and providing innovative cybersecurity and privacy tools that will benefit government, academia and industry,” said Mark Peters, MITRE president and CEO.

The non-profit has been operating the NCF since 2014, and its new five-year contract extension will continue MITRE support to the NIST’s goal of accelerating the implementation of secure technologies, such as those lined up in the NIST Special Publication 1800 series.

Under the NCF contract, MITRE also drives initiatives and collaborations across government, industry and academia to address varied cybersecurity challenges, such as the emerging threats in the space and healthcare industries.

In June, MITRE released a document that recommended guidelines for the next U.S. administration’s establishment of a regulatory framework for artificial intelligence security and safety. The non-profit followed up the proposed guidelines with its report released in August outlining a set of recommendations for the incoming administration to support AI red teaming.