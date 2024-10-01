Credo AI, Booz Allen to Provide AI Governance Capabilities to Federal Agencies; Graham Gilmer Quoted

Artificial intelligence governance platform developer Credo AI and partner Booz Allen Hamilton are launching new AI governance capabilities under the Jumpstart family of offerings to benefit federal agencies.

AI Inventory Jumpstart works to simplify the process of annually cataloging AI use cases at federal agencies as mandated by the Office of Management and Budget while AI Governance Limited Use Case Jumpstart works to help with the management of high-priority or sensitive AI use cases, Credo AI said Monday.

Commenting on the partnership, Graham Gilmer, senior vice president and the head of the defense AI business at Booz Allen, said, “Credo AI’s work with Booz Allen Hamilton offers a powerful opportunity to embed trust and responsible AI governance into the fabric of public service across all of the government’s diverse use cases.”