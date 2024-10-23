CGI Appoints Conrad Symber to Vice President Role

Conrad Symber has joined CGI as vice president, in which capacity he will work to spearhead the growth strategy efforts of the company’s national security and justice business unit.

The new VP announced his new role in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday. He assumed the position soon after CGI completed its acquisition of Aeyon in September, where Symber most recently served as senior vice president of growth and strategy.

According to CGI, Aeyon’s expertise in digital transformation and artificial intelligence technologies will complement its portfolio and expand its national security clients.

Symber joined Aeyon in 2021 and during his time with the company, he identified market trends and opportunities and oversaw the deployment of innovative solutions in digital transformation, data management, mission services and financial management.

Earlier, he worked at Sehlke Consulting for more than five years and held various leadership positions in client delivery and strategic growth. He was also an accountant at MorganFranklin Consulting and an accountant at the Mercadien Group.

Symber holds a master’s degree in government accounting from Rutgers Business School and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Felician University.