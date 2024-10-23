in Executive Moves, News, Technology

CGI Appoints Conrad Symber to Vice President Role

Conrad Symber / CGI
CGI Appoints Conrad Symber to Vice President Role - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Conrad Symber has joined CGI as vice president, in which capacity he will work to spearhead the growth strategy efforts of the company’s national security and justice business unit.

The new VP announced his new role in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday. He assumed the position soon after CGI completed its acquisition of Aeyon in September, where Symber most recently served as senior vice president of growth and strategy.

According to CGI, Aeyon’s expertise in digital transformation and artificial intelligence technologies will complement its portfolio and expand its national security clients.

Symber joined Aeyon in 2021 and during his time with the company, he identified market trends and opportunities and oversaw the deployment of innovative solutions in digital transformation, data management, mission services and financial management.

Earlier, he worked at Sehlke Consulting for more than five years and held various leadership positions in client delivery and strategic growth. He was also an accountant at MorganFranklin Consulting and an accountant at the Mercadien Group.

Symber holds a master’s degree in government accounting from Rutgers Business School and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Felician University.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

mm

Written by Derrick Henry

LightRidge Solutions Names New Chief Human Resources Officer - top government contractors - best government contracting event
LightRidge Solutions Names New Chief Human Resources Officer
General Dynamics Wins $123M EDSRA Contract for USS Porter - top government contractors - best government contracting event
General Dynamics Wins $123M EDSRA Contract for USS Porter