CMS Issues National Education Campaign & Outreach Contract RFP

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is soliciting offers for a potential seven-year, $5 billion contract to provide support for the development, implementation and evaluation of national integrated communications campaigns.

According to a request for proposals posted Tuesday on SAM.gov, the performance period of the National Education Campaign & Outreach Contract, or NEC, is expected to kick off on Sept. 1, 2025, and run through Aug. 31, 2032.

Questions related to the RFP are due Oct. 22 while proposals are due Nov. 13.

NEC IDIQ Task Orders

Task orders under the multiple-award NEC indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract include developing a campaign strategy and corresponding tactics built on data-driven planning, producing health and program-related creative materials and coordinating all facets of media planning and buying on behalf of CMS.

The contractor may also execute data-driven digital advertising, provide social media and email content support, develop multifaceted earned media campaigns, develop quantitative measures to track and assess the effectiveness of national campaigns and conduct formative research to gather consumer-based data and document program requirements.

