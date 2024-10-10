Clarifai, Crimson Phoenix Partner to Advance AI Capabilities in Intelligence and Defense Missions

A partnership between Clarifai and Crimson Phoenix will bring advanced artificial intelligence-powered data labeling and computer vision capabilities to unstructured data, such as images and video, for the intelligence and defense sectors.

Clarifai said Wednesday the collaboration highlights the growing need for high-quality data labeling and model training as artificial intelligence and machine learning become increasingly vital to defense and intelligence efforts.

The partnership will support a recent research contract awarded to Crimson Phoenix under the U.S. Army’s Autonomous Combat Casualty Care Initiative. Crimson Phoenix will use Clarifai’s AI platform to enhance the accuracy of AI models for combat casualty care.

Additionally, the team will also develop capabilities to help identify targets, track equipment, distinguish soldiers from civilians, detect irregular activities and support other mission-critical tasks.