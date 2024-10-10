in Artificial Intelligence, News

Clarifai, Crimson Phoenix Partner to Advance AI Capabilities in Intelligence and Defense Missions

Photo / Shutterstock.com
Clarifai, Crimson Phoenix Partner to Advance AI Capabilities in Intelligence and Defense Missions - top government contractors - best government contracting event

A partnership between Clarifai and Crimson Phoenix will bring advanced artificial intelligence-powered data labeling and computer vision capabilities to unstructured data, such as images and video, for the intelligence and defense sectors.

Clarifai said Wednesday the collaboration highlights the growing need for high-quality data labeling and model training as artificial intelligence and machine learning become increasingly vital to defense and intelligence efforts.

The partnership will support a recent research contract awarded to Crimson Phoenix under the U.S. Army’s Autonomous Combat Casualty Care Initiative. Crimson Phoenix will use Clarifai’s AI platform to enhance the accuracy of AI models for combat casualty care.

Additionally, the team will also develop capabilities to help identify targets, track equipment, distinguish soldiers from civilians, detect irregular activities and support other mission-critical tasks.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Artificial Intelligence

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Q-CTRL Raises $113M in Expanded Series B Investment Round - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Q-CTRL Raises $113M in Expanded Series B Investment Round
Lockheed Martin Opens Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center at Grand Prairie Site - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Lockheed Martin Opens Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center at Grand Prairie Site