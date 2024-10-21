CISA Seeks Sources for Infrastructure Security IT Systems Support

"CISA Logo" by the Department of Homeland Security - CISA, https://www.cisa.gov, Licensed under Public domain

The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency has begun soliciting information to identify potential vendors that could support its requirement for infrastructure security IT systems support services.

According to a sources sought notice posted Thursday on SAM.gov, CISA is seeking IT services to help develop new capabilities and tools to support its infrastructure security mission and modernize existing platforms to enable further adoption of cloud-native services.

The agency also aims to incorporate enterprise services into IT systems and provide Tier II and III level support to users of IT infrastructure security systems, including responding to tickets and other concerns escalated from CISA’s technical operations center.

According to the statement of work accompanying the notice, CISA is seeking services in three task areas: program and project management; technical solutions engineering, development, automation and implementation; and operations and maintenance support.

Responses are due Oct. 31.

