CACI Names Charles Szews, Scott Morrison to Board of Directors

CACI International shareholders have elected Charles Szews and Scott Morrison to its board of directors.

The company said Monday Szews and Morrison will serve as independent directors on the board effective immediately.

Szews last served as CEO of Oshkosh before retiring in 2015. He joined the specialty vehicle manufacturer in 1996 as vice president and chief financial officer. He was appointed executive VP and CFO the following year before becoming the president and chief operating officer and later president and CEO.

Before joining Oshkosh, Szews spent eight years at Fort Howard Corporation serving in various leadership roles. He also worked as an auditor at Ernst & Young for a decade. He is currently a member of the board of directors for Commercial Metals Company and Group 1 Automotive.

Morrison, meanwhile, was most recently with Ball Corp. as executive vice president and chief financial officer. He spent more than 20 years at the global aluminum manufacturing company, starting as treasurer in 2000 before his promotion to VP and treasurer in 2002. He was appointed senior VP and CFO in 2009 and interim COO in 2014.

He previously worked in the banking industry for 16 years, particularly at JPMorgan Chase and NBD Bank. Morrison also serves as a director for Sensient Technologies.

CACI Chairman of the Board of Directors Mike Daniels , welcomed the two to the board.

“We are pleased to welcome Charles, whose extensive experience in finance, audit, operations, strategic planning, and mergers and acquisitions strengthens our leadership team and enhances our ability to consistently deliver shareholder value,” said Daniels.

“With his extensive executive leadership experience in multinational FORTUNE 500 companies, Scott brings a unique perspective and invaluable expertise to support CACI’s continued success and growth,” the chairman added.