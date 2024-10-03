CGI Federal Awarded Spot on Interior Department’s $2B Cloud Contract Vehicle; Vishal Ranjan Quoted

in Cloud, Contract Awards, News, Technology

CGI Federal has secured a spot on the Department of the Interior’s Foundation Cloud Hosting Services II indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract valued at up to $2 billion. The IDIQ will support the DOI’s modernization efforts, CGI said Wednesday.

Under the 10-year FCHS2, CGI will offer its comprehensive portfolio of cloud products and services that meet Interior Department requirements.

In a statement, Vishal Ranjan, vice president of consulting services and sector lead in the regulatory agencies programs business unit at CGI, pointed out that the company has been involved in the department’s modernization since 2014 when it received its first Foundation Cloud Hosting Services IDIQ.

“CGI’s services focus on reducing risk and procurement timelines by supplying tailored digital solutions that meet the diverse requirements of federal clients,” he commented.

“This award positions CGI to continue as an advisor and partner of choice in cloud services which can accelerate modernization initiatives,” added Jay Hadley, senior vice president of RAP.

Awardees of FCHS2 include Accenture Federal Services, Science Applications International Corp. and IBM. 

In March, CGI Federal also won a spot in the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology Next Generation 2 contract vehicle potentially valued at $61 billion.

Written by Elodie Collins

