Centerra Secures $54M Navy Contract for Singapore Base Operations Support

Centerra Construction Partners , a Constellis company, has landed a $54 million contract from the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Far East for base operations support .

Constellis said Tuesday the multi-year Singapore Base Operations Support Contract, awarded on April 9, covers multi-function base operations support services for the Navy and other military service branches. Centerra will deliver support services to military and civilian installations in Singapore, including the Port of Singapore Authority Sembawang, Changi Naval Base and Paya Lebar Air Base.

Under the performance-based contract, Centerra will provide general management and administration services, as well as support for air operations, supply, housing, facilities, utilities, transportation and environmental services.