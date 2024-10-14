Carahsoft to Offer Sotera Digital Security’s Mobile Communication Protection Services to Public Sector

Sotera Digital Security , a secure communications provider, is collaborating with Carahsoft Technology to bring its mobile communication protection services to the public sector.

Carahsoft said Thursday it will act as Sotera’s Master Government Aggregator and offer SecurePhone to government agencies through the government information technology services provider’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, OMNIA Partners and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 contracts.

The SecurePhone is a secure mobile device that protects voice and text communications through airtight connectivity allowing government agencies and public sector officials to communicate with utmost security.

The device, which utilizes the same operating system that safeguards U.S. military weaponry, protects against zero-click spyware like Pegasus, malware invasions, network breaches and other threats.

David Kay , CEO of Sotera Digital Security, expressed his excitement over the partnership, saying, “With the help of Carahsoft’s sales and marketing teams and contract vehicles, government agencies can now access our security-first mobile phones to confidently and fearlessly engage in sensitive conversations while maintaining unparalleled protection.”