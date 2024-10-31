Carahsoft to Market SessionGuardian’s Cybersecurity Offerings

Carahsoft Technology will serve as master government aggregator for New York-based cybersecurity firm SessionGuardian under a new agreement between the two companies.

Carahsoft said Wednesday that, under the agreement, it will offer SessionGuardian’s continuous identity assurance and data protection technologies to the government sector.

The technologies ensure that only authorized users can access sensitive information during their sessions and prevents data capture, including screenshots.

Steve Jacyna , director of emerging cybersecurity solutions at Carahsoft, said, “This partnership enhances Carahsoft’s and our reseller partners’ ability to offer solutions that protect work environments and safeguard sensitive data. By incorporating SessionGuardian’s advanced technology, we are better equipped to meet the cybersecurity needs of our customers.”

Federal agencies can procure the offerings through Carahsoft reseller partners, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.