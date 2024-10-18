Carahsoft’s Steve Jacyna on Zero Trust, CMMC Compliance, AI

Steve Jacyna, director of innovative cybersecurity solutions at Carahsoft Technology, highlighted key takeaways from sessions addressing zero trust implementation, artificial intelligence and compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program during a government security forum hosted by the company with the SANS Institute.

In a blog post published Thursday on Carahsoft’s website, Jacyna discussed the need for strong governance and a comprehensive security framework to advance zero trust adoption.

“Furthermore, integrating identity management with Endpoint Detection and Response tools is becoming increasingly important for tracking authorized processes and addressing the extended presence of threat actors who exploit admin identities to execute malware,” he wrote.

For CMMC compliance, Jacyna noted that preparation for the certification program could take at least six months and that contractors should begin early to meet the new requirements.

He mentioned how Carahsoft could help organizations meet the CMMC requirements.

One of the sessions at the forum explored the risks and benefits of integrating AI technologies into security operations.

According to Jacyna, organizations must consider how they can trust AI-generated information and maintain control of input data as they train AI tools.

The Carahsoft executive also called on organizations to validate each use case as they integrate AI into security operations and cited the role of experimentation in identifying where AI tools could provide a return on investment.

“However, implementing AI requires careful consideration of security models, AI safety and governance, particularly as organizations scale AI into operations,” he added.