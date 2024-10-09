Can 3D Simulation Transform the Homeland Mission Enterprise?

Simulations and modeling technologies like digital twins are becoming evermore vital across the government and commercial landscapes. Today, digital twins, real-time 3D simulations and artificial intelligence are converging to support homeland security missions, and use cases for these technologies are on the rise.

The panel will include topics such as:

Definition of RT3D simulation and where it sits within the enterprise

Adoption and acceptance of commercial products and tools

How agencies are incorporating these techniques in mission operations

Digital twins of physical space or data and mission planning

Taking streaming videos from drones and 3D model

Critical infrastructure — vehicle perimeters and blast radius

Using RT3D with reinforcement learning strategies to train AI algorithms for object detection or behavioral modeling.

Training and gamification

Meet the Panelists:

Vice Adm. Sean Buck

Sean Buck is the president of the National Training and Simulation Association. Since being appointed in June 2024, he has led a team of over 300 employees and volunteers who advocate for partnering with technology companies and enlisting cutting-edge research throughout the simulation space for training systems.

Buck has more than 40 years of active service, with his most recent role as the 63rd superintendent of the Naval Academy.

Buck served over a decade in the Pentagon on multiple tours of duty with the Navy staff and the Joint Chiefs of Staff. On these tours, he specialized in strategy and policy development, international affairs and personnel management.

Additionally, Buck currently serves on the advisory boards of Academy Securities and its Geopolitical Intelligence Group, Synergist Technology and First Command Financial Services’ military advisory board.

David Mussington

David Mussington is the executive assistant director for Infrastructure Security at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. In this role, Mussington’s key focus areas include vulnerability and risk assessments, securing public gatherings, developing and conducting exercises and securing high-risk chemical facilities.

Prior to his time at CISA, Mussington was a professor of the practice and director of the Center for Public Policy and Private Enterprise at the University of Maryland School of Public Policy. His teaching focused on integrating cyber-physical system risk management, election cybersecurity and critical infrastructure security risk management.

Mussington also contributed to public policy efforts at RAND Corporation, where he oversaw counterterrorism and cyber security studies for the Department of Defense, Department of Transportation and Amtrak.

In 2010, Mussington served as the U.S. Department of Defense’s senior adviser for cyber policy, overseeing the preparation and release of the 2011 Defense Strategy for Operating in Cyberspace, DOD’s first enterprise-wide cyber strategy document. Mussington later served on the Obama administration’s National Security Council staff as director for Surface Transportation Security Policy.

Recently, Mussington has been a vocal proponent of developing physical security goals to combat critical infrastructure threats facing the nation.

Timothy Schaad

Timothy Schaad , the vice president of the Federal Civilian Technology Directorate at Mantech, has over 20 years of technical and leadership experience. In his current position, Schaad oversees the development and implementation of the company’s strategic innovation programs for federal civilian agencies. Some of these initiatives include the design of ManTech’s original Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation program, the U.S. Marine Corps Cyber Range and the Cyber Training and Evaluation Platform within the DOD Cyber Security Range, which conducts nearly 200 cyber testing, training and exercise events each year.

In 2017, Schaad unveiled Mantech’s advanced ACRE cyber range, which produces military-grade cyber range technologies for federal civilian and commercial customers.

Prior to joining Mantech, Schaad was a security engineer for eXMeritus Software Federal Systems and a senior analyst for Gannett Newspapers.

Harley Ray Shuler

Harley Ray Shuler serves as the cyber and operational technology assistant director for Homeland Security Investigations, where he oversees an overall workforce of more than 500 employees and a yearly budget of nearly $240 million. In addition, Shuler manages information technology programs and initiatives directly supporting HSI’s law enforcement mission and develops significant advancements in capabilities used to combat crime.

In his previous role, Shuler was HSI’s deputy assistant director for operational technology. He also served as the division chief for systems development, assistant special agent for HSI Nashville and unit chief for the operational technology and cyber division, which was responsible for the communications intercept program and Title-III study.

Shuler has 29 years of law enforcement experience and has previously served as a section chief for technical operations and a program manager in emergency management and the tactical medical program.