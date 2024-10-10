CAE Unveils Flight Training Simulator for Army’s Detection & Exploitation System

CAE, a technology company specializing in training and operational support, has launched a new full-flight simulator configured to mimic the Bombardier Global 6000/6500 in support of the U.S. Army’s High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System program.

The CAE 7000XR FFS was unveiled during a ceremony held at the CAE Dothan training center in Dothan, Alabama, and presented to Intelligence and Security Command leadership as ready for customer training, the company said Wednesday.

The simulator aligns with the Army’s efforts to provide timely, relevant and accurate intelligence to commanders.

Marc Parent, president and CEO of CAE, said the company collaborates with its partners in the civil and defense sectors to address the demands of pilot training.

“Leveraging innovation, advanced technology and centers and devices around the world, we create a rapid on-ramp to training that easily transitions to the needs of defense forces today and in the future,” he added.

The flight training device previously achieved Level D certification from the Federal Aviation Administration. It is part of the G-2 Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Task Force and INSCOM under the Department of Defense’s Sentinel task order from Leidos.