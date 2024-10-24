in News

Cadmus, Riverside Technology Partner on ProTech 2.0 Contract Work

Strategic and technical consultancy provider Cadmus has entered into a partnership with Riverside Technology to support the requirements of a task order issued under the ProTech 2.0 Satellite Domain contract, of which Riverside is an awardee.

Cadmus said Tuesday that it will work to implement the strategic planning process and evaluate the mission programs and service delivery of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Ocean Service, which the ProTech 2.0 contract supports.

Commenting on the partnership, Cadmus President and CEO Ian Kline said, “We are proud to bring Cadmus’ expertise to bear in support of NOS’ essential human capital needs as part of the Riverside team.”

Written by Jerry Petersen

