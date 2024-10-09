Booz Allen Expands Engineering, Tech Capabilities With 2 New Facilities; Judi Dotson Quoted

Booz Allen Hamilton is set to hold ribbon-cutting ceremonies this month for its new flagship engineering facility in Lorton, Virginia, and a maritime technology facility in Bremerton, Washington.

In a statement Tuesday, Judi Dotson , Booz Allen’s global defense business president and a Wash100 awardee, said “With these new facilities, Booz Allen is expanding our ability to rapidly prototype, test, and deploy innovative technologies that help to solve our clients’ most complex challenges and provide mission readiness.”

The Lorton facility will be Booz Allen’s third flagship engineering facility and will house the Warfighter Applications and Rapid Prototyping Center. Located near Fort Belvoir, Quantico and the Pentagon, the facility will provide rapid support for testing, training and prototyping.

Meanwhile, the Bremerton site will specialize in unmanned maritime technology and immersive engineering, crucial for addressing Indo-Pacific region threats. The facility’s laboratories will develop cutting-edge technologies for unmanned undersea and surface vehicles.