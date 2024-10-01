Boeing Books $600M Air Force Contract for JDAM Integration and Testing

Boeing has been awarded a $600 million contract by the U.S. Air Force for Joint Direct Attack Munition and Laser Joint Direct Attack Munition testing and integration.

The Department of Defense said Monday the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covers JDAM and LJDAM technical services and support, aircraft and weapon system integration and sustainment.

Under the contract, the aerospace company will perform work at its facility in St. Louis, Missouri. The project is set to be finished by Sept. 29, 2035.

JDAM is a guidance kit that converts unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions using a GPS receiver. The LJDAM is a combination of the JDAM’s GPS guidance with laser guidance.

The sole-source acquisition contract involves foreign military sales to Indonesia, Israel, Philippines, Singapore and Turkey.

The Air Force Lifecycle Management Center will allocate an initial amount of $3.6 million from the fiscal 2024 procurement funds.