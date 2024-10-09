Bill Anderson Joins Mattermost as Principal Product Manager; Ian Tien Quoted

Secure collaboration platform developer Mattermost has named Bill Anderson as principal product manager who will lead the company’s innovations in advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and quantum cryptography.

Anderson, former CIS Secure president, is expected to bring in new partnerships with the Department of Defense and the intelligence community, Mattermost said Tuesday.

Ian Tien, the company’s CEO and one of the speakers at the GovCon International Summit on Thursday, conveyed optimism that Anderson’s over two decades of experience in security technologies will contribute to the growth of Mattermost’s product offerings.

“Bill is not only an innovator but also a visionary in the field of secure communications, and his insights will help Mattermost drive meaningful progress in security and national defense innovation,” he said.

In his previous position as CIS Secure president, Anderson led the launch of a mobile platform solution designed for the secure use by U.S. and international government defense and intelligence sectors. He also founded the data-in-use security company Oculis Labs, which later became part of OptioLabs, where Anderson became the chief product officer and eventually the CEO.

Other work experience that he brings to Mattermost include executive positions at SafeNet, Aether Systems and Certicom, which involved management of cryptography product lines.

In addition, Anderson, who holds several technology patents and a doctorate in electrical engineering from the University of Waterloo,, serves as Maryland Technology Development Corporation’s vice chairman of the board.