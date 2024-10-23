BAE, Aerospike Partner to Support Army Mission Needs

BAE Systems and Aerospike are collaborating to create technologies that could enhance operational efficiency and accelerate critical decision-making response times for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense.

The team will create data mesh technologies to optimize the Army’s Unified Network, Army Data Platform and other data-centric mission needs, BAE said Tuesday.

The team will also use Aerospike’s real-time database, which is capable of high-performance data processing with minimal latency in large-scale commercial applications, to help modernize legacy systems.

The partnership was formed through BAE’s Mission Advantage partner program , which unites tech companies to strengthen the national security missions of government clients.