BAE, Aerospike Partner to Support Army Mission Needs

BAE Systems and Aerospike are collaborating to create technologies that could enhance operational efficiency and accelerate critical decision-making response times for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense.
The team will create data mesh technologies to optimize the Army’s Unified Network, Army Data Platform and other data-centric mission needs, BAE said Tuesday.
The team will also use Aerospike’s real-time database, which is capable of high-performance data processing with minimal latency in large-scale commercial applications, to help modernize legacy systems.
The partnership was formed through BAE’s Mission Advantage partner program, which unites tech companies to strengthen the national security missions of government clients.
In April, BAE also partnered with Ansys under the same program to streamline the adoption of digital engineering and model-based systems engineering for defense applications within the DOD.