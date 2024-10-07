BAE Systems Secures $92M Navy Contract for Submarine Propulsors

BAE Systems has booked a $92 million contract from the U.S. Navy to continue producing propulsors for the Virginia-class submarine program .

The London-based defense contractor said Thursday it will supply the Navy with four propulsor forward assemblies for the Virginia-class submarines.

In addition, BAE Systems will supply the materials needed to build the propulsors. It will also provide design engineering support services and support and sustainment hardware.

Work will be carried out at BAE System’s Submarine Center of Excellence in Louisville, Kentucky, while engineering and business support will be provided from its facility in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Brent Butcher , vice president and general manager of weapon systems at BAE Systems, highlighted the company’s more than three decades of partnership with the Navy’s submarine fleet. “We remain committed to building high-quality, reliable submarine structures and systems in support of U.S. Navy shipbuilding requirements, and our expert workforce and facilities are prepared to take on additional complex submarine assemblies to strengthen our strategic submarine industrial base.”

BAE Systems has delivered 33 forward assemblies to the U.S. Navy so far. It is also working on a heavy propulsor structure for the Columbia-class submarine.