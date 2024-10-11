Ask Sage Secures IL5 Provisional Authorization From DISA

The Defense Information Systems Agency has granted Impact Level 5 provisional authorization to generative artificial intelligence platform Ask Sage.

With the IL5 authorization, the Department of Defense and the defense industrial base can access the generative AI capability for various use cases, including those involving digital transformation, cybersecurity and complex data analysis, Ask Sage said Thursday.

The platform has also achieved IL5 authorization with the U.S. Army, Air Force and Space Force, among other major DOD services.

Nicolas Chaillan, founder and CEO of Ask Sage, said the platform already has 30,000 users within the DOD and the number is expected to increase further following the IL5 achievement.

“Generative AI adoption across DoD and the Defense Industrial Base has trailed demand because no vendor had achieved those levels of security compliance,” the executive explained.