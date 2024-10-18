Army Moving Personnel & Pay System to Oracle Cloud Service

The U.S. Army is set to migrate its Integrated Personnel and Pay System to the Oracle US Defense Cloud with the support of Accenture Federal Services and Red River, in line with efforts to adopt cloud services to boost efficiency, lower expenditures and provide its clients access to cloud capabilities.

Oracle said the transition enhances the security of sensitive information at scale while benefiting from Oracle’s cloud features, including artificial intelligence-enabled chatbots and advanced data analytics.

In addition, the Army expects the move to result in reduced expenses compared to maintaining and upgrading its existing infrastructure.

The project, with over a million users, is Oracle’s largest Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability task order so far. It’s also the largest implementation of Oracle PeopleSoft worldwide.