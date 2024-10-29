Army, General Dynamics Open New Munitions Factory

The U.S. Army’s Joint Program Executive Office for Armaments and Ammunition and General Dynamics ’ ordnance and tactical systems business have opened a new facility in Marion, Illinois, to produce M119A2 propelling charges for 155mm Howitzer platforms.

The facility can produce up to 33,000 M119A2 charges monthly, part of the Army’s goal of reaching 100,000 rounds per month for 155mm artillery by fiscal year 2026, the Army said Friday.

“This facility is critical to the Army’s ability to provide munitions at the scale and speed required by our warfighters,” said Col. Leon Rogers, project manager for combat ammunition systems.

Rogers added, “This facility doesn’t just increase our capacity; it gives us the flexibility to adapt to evolving operational needs.”