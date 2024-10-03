Arkel International Wins Spot on $495M USACE Contract for Construction Services

Infrastructure and technical services company Arkel International has been awarded a spot on a $495 million U.S. Army Corps of Engineers multiple award task order contract.

The company said in a press release issued to ExecutiveBiz on Wednesday that work under the contract covers design-build and design-bid-build construction services, which will be carried out in Kwajalein Atoll and surrounding islands.

According to the Department of Defense, 12 bids were received for the requirement. Five bidders were chosen, including Arkel, which will be competing for firm-fixed-price task orders under the deal.

The ordering period stretches through Sept. 26, 2029. Work will be managed by USACE Honolulu District.

Regarding the award, Arkel President George Knost said, “Working in challenging and austere locations in support of key U.S. government customers and missions have been the backbone of our growth strategy. The Pacific region represents tremendous opportunity, we are excited to support the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in providing critical infrastructure services in a strategically important region.”