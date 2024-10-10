Aretum Secures TSA Financial Management Support Contract

Aretum will provide the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Safety Administration with financial management and program support services under a $38.2 million contract.

In a LinkedIn post on Wednesday, Aretum said the award was secured through its joint venture FMT.

Commenting on the new contract, Jennifer Totman, Aretum’s executive vice president for the DHS sector, described the award as a “great win recognizing the importance of homeland security in Aretum’s portfolio of clients.”

“We are excited about spreading the work we do in supporting multiple Financial Management organizations across the Government,” she added.

