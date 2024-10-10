in Contract Awards, News

Aretum Secures TSA Financial Management Support Contract

Logo / aretum.com
Aretum Secures TSA Financial Management Support Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Aretum will provide the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Safety Administration with financial management and program support services under a $38.2 million contract.

In a LinkedIn post on Wednesday, Aretum said the award was secured through its joint venture FMT.

Commenting on the new contract, Jennifer Totman, Aretum’s executive vice president for the DHS sector, described the award as a “great win recognizing the importance of homeland security in Aretum’s portfolio of clients.”

“We are excited about spreading the work we do in supporting multiple Financial Management organizations across the Government,” she added.

Join the Potomac Officers Club’s annual Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 13 to learn more about the challenges, vulnerabilities and security concerns within the United States. Register here.

Aretum Secures TSA Financial Management Support Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Kristen Smith

CAE Unveils Flight Training Simulator for Army's Detection & Exploitation System - top government contractors - best government contracting event
CAE Unveils Flight Training Simulator for Army’s Detection & Exploitation System
C3 AI Appoints Retired Air Force Gen. John Hyten to Board of Directors - top government contractors - best government contracting event
C3 AI Appoints Retired Air Force Gen. John Hyten to Board of Directors