Appgate Selects Cyber Experts as Federal Advisory Board Members

Appgate has selected three government cybersecurity experts as inaugural members of its newly established federal advisory board.

The new board members are Rodney Lewis, Jason Bonci and Dennis Dias, who will use their federal sector experience to advise the company on important business and technology strategy issues, Appgate said on Tuesday.

Lewis is a retired U.S. Air Force general while Dias was a member of the Defense Intelligence Senior Executive Service. Meanwhile, Bonci holds a senior vice president role at Clarity Innovations and previously served as chief technology officer of the Department of the Air Force.

The cyber experts will help Appgate address the security challenges currently faced by the Department of Defense and other federal agencies. They will use their knowledge of cybersecurity frameworks to ensure Appgate solutions can meet federal agencies’ requirements.

The new board members will ensure that Appgate zero trust solutions will enable federal agencies to operate in complex hybrid environments and access critical resources, Appgate CEO Leo Taddeo said in a statement. “This board is pivotal to our increased focus on the U.S. government’s cybersecurity initiatives,” he added.

In the future, Appgate plans to tap additional defense and civilian cybersecurity leaders to expand the advisory board.