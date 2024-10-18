Apogee Promotes Cord Cohee to Vice President of Operations

Apogee, a provider of national security and defense offerings, announced appointing Cord Cohee as its new vice president of operations. The company said Thursday that Cohee brings to the role extensive experience in operations management and military leadership.

His appointment went into effect in September.

Frank Varga, CEO of Apogee, said, “Cord’s remarkable track record of success and his deep understanding of both military and operational management make him an ideal fit for the role of vice president of operations at Apogee. We are excited to have him lead our operations efforts and continue to drive innovation within Apogee and our client partners.”

Cohee joined Apogee in August 2018 as task lead and has held several key positions since. He was the senior director of operations before this promotion. The new appointee was also part of the U.S. Air Force for 11 years. His last position was director of intelligence at U.S. Air Forces Central.

His educational background includes a master’s degree in public policy from Harvard Kennedy School and a master’s in national security strategy from the National Defense University. He graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy with a bachelor’s degree in political science.