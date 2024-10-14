Anduril Industries, Impulse Space Join Forces for Advanced National Security Missions

Anduril Industries and Impulse Space have entered into a strategic partnership to combine their technologies in support of complex national security missions for the U.S. government and its allies.

The team will focus on delivering integrated systems for operations like rendezvous maneuvers, space control and other space domain awareness applications in high-energy orbits, Anduril said Friday.

Under the agreement, Anduril will integrate its payloads and other industry partner systems onto Impulse’s highly maneuverable Mira spacecraft.

Anduril plans to use Mira’s agility for rapid mission response as well as incorporate the vehicle into its artificial intelligence-enabled software platform Lattice for autonomous monitoring and mission management.