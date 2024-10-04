in News, Technology

Anduril, FlackTek to Produce New Solid Rocket Propellant Mixer

Anduril Industries Logo
Anduril, FlackTek to Produce New Solid Rocket Propellant Mixer - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Anduril Industries has partnered with FlackTek to manufacture Mega FlackTek, a bladeless dual asymmetric centrifugal mixer to be used for the production of solid rocket propellant.

The defense technology company said Thursday that the mixer will work to enable batch propellant processing in twin drum-style containers similar to industrial drums with a volume of 55 gallons.

Anduril noted that thanks to FlackTek’s existing mixers, its propellant manufacturing time has reduced from hours to minutes. The new mixer, which will be built in Boulder, Colorado, is expected to increase the company’s propellant production throughput more than ten-fold.

Anduril said that Mega FlackTek will be the heart of its rocket propellant production capability.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

mm

Written by Derrick Henry

IS&S Now Licensed Manufacturer of Honeywell Military Display Generators and Flight Control Computers - top government contractors - best government contracting event
IS&S Now Licensed Manufacturer of Honeywell Military Display Generators and Flight Control Computers
General Dynamics Unit Hands Over Enhanced Robot Combat Vehicle Prototypes to Army - top government contractors - best government contracting event
General Dynamics Unit Hands Over Enhanced Robot Combat Vehicle Prototypes to Army