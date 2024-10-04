Anduril, FlackTek to Produce New Solid Rocket Propellant Mixer

Anduril Industries has partnered with FlackTek to manufacture Mega FlackTek, a bladeless dual asymmetric centrifugal mixer to be used for the production of solid rocket propellant.

The defense technology company said Thursday that the mixer will work to enable batch propellant processing in twin drum-style containers similar to industrial drums with a volume of 55 gallons.

Anduril noted that thanks to FlackTek’s existing mixers, its propellant manufacturing time has reduced from hours to minutes. The new mixer, which will be built in Boulder, Colorado, is expected to increase the company’s propellant production throughput more than ten-fold.

Anduril said that Mega FlackTek will be the heart of its rocket propellant production capability.