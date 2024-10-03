Anduril, Apex Partner to Deliver Space Capabilities to US, International Customers

Anduril Industries and Apex are collaborating to accelerate the development and delivery of space systems to U.S. and international customers.

The partnership will provide customers with enhanced capabilities, including space situational awareness, proliferated low Earth orbit systems and missile warning and tracking, Anduril said Tuesday.

Under the collaborative effort, the two sides will combine their expertise to rapidly deploy operational systems that meet critical mission needs.

For instance, Apex’s productized buses are designed for mass satellite manufacturing, which would enable Anduril to supply high-quality spacecraft at a scale and speed specified by customers.

According to Apex CEO Ian Cinnamon, the collaboration will advance the Department of Defense’s program to proliferate capabilities.

Gokul Subramanian, senior vice president of space and engineering at Anduril, noted that Apex’s bus development approach provides the required quality and reliability for Anduril’s internal research and development missions.

“We’re proud to partner with Apex to put our software-defined, hardware-enabled capabilities in space,” Subramanian stressed.

Anduril will launch an Apex bus-powered mission next year featuring new mission data processing and infrared imaging capabilities. The launch will showcase the partner companies’ space tech capabilities and underscore their objective to mass deploy spacecraft into orbit.