SAIC Invests In and Partners With Proteus Space

Science Applications International Corp. has invested in Proteus Space and entered into a multiyear strategic partnership with the satellite design and manufacturing company to enhance and scale the deployment of MERCURY, a digital/physical twin system powered by artificial intelligence and used for designing satellite buses.

Lauren Knausenberger, SAIC executive vice president and chief innovation officer, expects the investment to enhance her company’s digital engineering services, according to a Proteus Space post on its LinkedIn page.

Knausenberger, formerly the Department of the Air Force’s chief information officer and a Wash100 awardee, also described the SAIC-Proteus partnership as an innovative tie-up expediting the delivery of advanced space solutions for the government and commercial sectors.

MERCURY features an artificial intelligence-based system enabling the autonomous design of satellite buses custom-fit for specific payloads. The platform’s technology works to cut the time and cost of traditional satellite bus design methods and ensure work precision and accuracy for more efficient production and faster satellite deployment.

David Kervin, Proteus co-founder and CEO, conveyed optimism regarding his company’s collaboration with SAIC.

“This partnership will accelerate our ability to deliver MERCURY to a broader range of government customers, offering a transformative solution for satellite design and production,” he said.