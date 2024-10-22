AMERICAN SYSTEMS Receives DAF Task for Enterprise Voice Services

The Department of the Air Force has awarded AMERICAN SYSTEMS a $42 million task order to provide enterprise voice services for Air Force, Space Force and Air National Guard installations across the world.

Work under the agreement started in September and will run for four years, the company said Monday, adding that the required services will support 200,000 endpoints, 100,000 voicemail users and 180 bases worldwide.

The contract award will deliver unified IT and communications to support the Air Force’s future communications requirements, AMERICAN SYSTEMS President and CEO John Steckel said in a statement. “Our company’s proven capabilities and commitment to innovation will enable the USAF to ensure secure connectivity for all users,” he added.

AMERICAN SYSTEMS will provide the EVS solution through the DAF data centers at Scott and Hill Air Force Bases. The EVS deployment will also cover installations outside of the continental United States, including Ramstein Air Base in Germany, Kadena Air Base in Japan and Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii.

The company will implement the project in collaboration with ConvergeOne Government Solutions, a partner in past efforts to meet the Air Force’s communications needs.