American Systems Awarded Spot on $33B DTIC-IAC Contract for R&D Services; John Steckel Quoted

American Systems , an employee-owned company specializing in information engineering services, has secured a spot on a potential $33 billion multiple award contract to provide research and development services for the Defense Technical Information Services ’ Information Analysis Center.

The company said Monday the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, which runs through Sept. 29, 2027, aims to enhance technical expertise in 22 key areas vital for national defense, including advanced materials, autonomous systems, biometrics, cybersecurity and directed energy.

The IDIQ MAC is also intended to support the government’s R&D initiatives and scientific and technical needs across the research, development, test and evaluation community.

The company will provide scientific and technical advice to the government, industry, academia and other approved domestic users under the IAC program.