Air Force Issues MQ-9 Reaper Maintenance Services Solicitation

The U.S. Air Force’s Air Combat Command is soliciting proposals to provide organizational-level maintenance support for the MQ-9 Reaper weapons systems and sustainment of the combat and training capability at various locations worldwide under the Remotely Piloted Aircraft, or RPA, program.

According to a notice posted on SAM.gov on Tuesday, the government intends to award a potential five-year, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, under which the contractor will provide all personnel, management and other items necessary to perform organizational-level maintenance of the MQ-9 RPA.

Interested parties have until Nov. 29 to submit their responses.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. manufactures the MQ-9 Reaper, which features wide-range sensors, multimode communications suite and precision weapons. The Air Force employs the unmanned combat aerial vehicle to perform intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; close air support; combat search and rescue; and precision strike, among other missions.