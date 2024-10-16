Accenture, Google Unveil Hub for Prototyping AI Tools

Accenture Federal Services and Google Public Sector have launched a collaborative hub to facilitate rapid prototyping and piloting of artificial intelligence-powered tools for federal agencies. The Federal AI Solution Factory combines Google Cloud’s AI and generative AI tech platforms with Accenture Federal Services’ human-centered design experience, industry expertise and capability to transition federal mission requirements into AI and analytics tools, Accenture’s federal arm said Tuesday.

“We look forward to the next phase of our partnership with Accenture Federal Services with the launch of the Federal AI Solution Factory,” said Google Public Sector CEO Karen Dahut.

“By combining cutting-edge AI technology—including advanced large language models and generative AI capabilities—with our deep understanding of mission needs, we’re creating a powerful engine for innovation. This will equip agencies to better serve citizens, improve operational efficiency, and make data-driven decisions by harnessing the power of AI,” added the 2024 Wash100 awardee.

The Federal AI Solution Factory will operate within the Data & AI Center of Excellence and will focus on platforms designed to improve citizen services, enhance data-driven decision making across mission domains, advance legacy IT and application modernization and glean insights from complex data to counter fraud.