Accenture Federal Services Awarded $1.6B Air Force Task Order

Accenture Federal Services has received a potential $1.6 billion task order from the U.S. Air Force to modernize the agency’s multi-cloud Cloud One environment.

Under the terms of the task order, which could last up to five years and three months, Accenture Federal Services will manage the Air Force’s cloud account services and deliver software that supports the agency’s Cloud One modernization objectives, the Arlington, Virginia-based company announced Tuesday.

Accenture Federal Services CloudTracker

Accenture Federal Services will leverage its CloudTracker throughout the task order. The CloudTracker provides automated financial management, or FinOps, capabilities, cost transparency, enhanced cost savings and multi-cloud mission agility for the warfighter.

Justin Shirk , a managing director of mission operations and cloud ecosystems at Accenture Federal Services, said, “Our deep understanding of the U.S. Air Force’s mission-critical requirements, combined with our robust expertise in cloud transformation with embedded FinOps, enable us to deliver a managed cloud and software service that expertly aligns with the agency’s long-term goals.”