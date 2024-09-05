Viasat Launches New L-Band Service to Deliver BLOS Connectivity for Crewed, Uncrewed ISR Missions

Viasat has introduced its global mobility, on-demand managed L-band service called Enhanced L-band Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance.

Enhanced LAISR is designed to meet government organizations’ operational requirements for crewed and uncrewed airborne, maritime and land platforms, Viasat said Wednesday.

The service offers high-speed, resilient and reliable beyond line-of-sight satellite communications connectivity and the capability to transmit large data volumes.

Customers can connect to Enhanced LAISR services using the new Enhanced L-band Maritime Antenna and soon-to-be-launched LAISR-COTM terminal.

Other similar equipment featuring reduced size, weight, and power is being developed to provide more options to access the service.

“Enhanced LAISR is the latest example of Viasat’s continuous focus on enhancing terminals and services to deliver additional value and resilience to our government customers as their needs evolve,” said Steve Gizinski, chief technology officer of Viasat Government.

“With Enhanced LAISR, we are expanding upon the proven LAISR capability and our robust service level agreements to provide a highly flexible and accessible service to support crewed and uncrewed ISR missions worldwide,” he added.