in News, Technology

Viasat Demos Advance Connectivity System for Air Force

Viasat Logo/telecomdrive.com
Viasat Demos Advance Connectivity System for Air Force - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Viasat showcased an interoperable airborne communications system that enhances command, control and situational awareness during a U.S. Air Force event focused on improving operational readiness.

During the Bamboo Eagle 24-3 exercise, the company said Wednesday it bridged incompatible networks using its C-130 Hercules Beyond Line-of-Sight hatch terminal and Move Out/Jump Off Next tactical gateway for the Air Mobility Command and the Air Combat Command.

The BLOS hatch and MOJO Next enabled a C-130J aircraft to share situational awareness data with Link-16 and Situational Awareness Data Link platforms, offering a 360-degree view of the battlespace.

Furthermore, the integration extended the operational picture from the tactical edge to the Air Operations Center, improving C2 capability.

The Bamboo Eagle exercise ran from July 29 to Aug. 10 across various U.S. locations and the eastern Pacific.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

TechFlow Receives $95M Army Reserve OTA to Develop EV Charging & Microgrid Infrastructures; Rob Baum Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
TechFlow Receives $95M Army Reserve OTA to Develop EV Charging & Microgrid Infrastructures; Rob Baum Quoted
Army Taps Anduril, Performance Drone Works to Supply Small Uncrewed Aircraft Systems - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Army Taps Anduril, Performance Drone Works to Supply Small Uncrewed Aircraft Systems