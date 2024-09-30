Ultra Maritime Receives $100M Navy Contact to Deliver Q53 Sonobuoys

Ultra Maritime has received a $99.9 million contract from the U.S. Navy for the low-rate initial production of AN/SSQ-53H sonobuoys.

The agreement will advance the Navy’s annual training, peacetime operations, testing expenditures and inventory maintenance for major combat operations, Ultra Maritime said Thursday.

According to Ed Cook, vice president and general manager of Ultra Maritime U.S., the sole-source, firm-fixed-price contract will play an important role in “advancing anti-submarine warfare capabilities for the U.S. Navy and our allied nations.” He noted that the company’s engineers and manufacturing experts will work to supply the required Q53 sonobuoys.

In June, Ultra Maritime secured a $49 million Navy deal to design, test and deliver AN/SSQ-62G sonobuoys.

To support its recent contract wins, the company made a huge investment for a more streamlined production capability and reliable delivery of the new sonobuoys.