Trilio, Carahsoft Collaborate to Boost Access to Data Protection Software

Trilio , a cloud-native data protection services provider, is collaborating with information technology company Carahsoft Technology to provide streamlined access to its cloud-native data protection software services .

The partnership also aims to boost its expansion within the government, defense and public sector markets, Trilio said Friday.

Under the agreement, Carahsoft will be Trilio’s official distributor for its software products that support and protect cloud-native applications. This includes data protection for Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization and Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift environments.

Natalie Gregory , vice president of open source solutions at Carahsoft, pointed out the significance of the partnership with Trilio, saying, “As organizations modernize their infrastructure and partner with industry leaders including Red Hat, working with natively integrated ecosystem partners such as Trilio is vital.”

The executive added, “Trilio offers essential OpenStack and Kubernetes data protection and disaster recovery solutions tailored to government needs, ensuring data is secure and recovery is swift.”