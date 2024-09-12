TechFlow Receives $95M Army Reserve OTA to Develop EV Charging & Microgrid Infrastructures; Rob Baum Quoted

TechFlow has received a $95 million contract from the U.S. Army Reserve to develop electric vehicle charging and microgrid infrastructures.

Under the five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity other transaction agreement, TechFlow aims to implement comprehensive services , including site evaluations, review of existing master plans, iterative design and construction, throughout the Army Reserves’ more than 760 facilities, the information technology company announced Thursday.

Rob Baum , CEO of TechFlow, said the company is excited to expand its partnership with the Army Reserve and enlist its technological programs alongside the Department of Defense.

“This opportunity not only reflects our deep expertise in energy and infrastructure solutions but also our commitment to supporting the Department of Defense’s broader goals of sustainability and energy resilience,” Baum said.

TechFlow will procure and install EV charging stations and power infrastructure tailored to each installation’s needs. Following the initial 12-month operations and maintenance, or O&M, period, the company will collaborate with the Army Reserve to authorize long-term O&M agreements.

Michael Genseal , vice president of energy and mobility solutions at TechFlow, said the company looks forward to enhancing EV charging and microgrid infrastructure for federal entities.

“This project showcases our leadership in dual-use EV charging, where the same equipment charges both government-owned and personally-owned vehicles,” Genseal emphasized. “It also sets a benchmark for future Federal initiatives and reflects our shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence.”

TechFlow was the sole company selected to install EV charging prototypes across the DOD’s four largest branches. The transition of the Army Reserve prototype to full-scale production marks the first EV charging model awarded production OTA.

“By advancing EV charging and microgrid infrastructure, we are laying the groundwork for a more sustainable future, while ensuring that our military operations have the resilient power systems they need,” Baum stated.

“This agreement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we look forward to continuing our innovative work with the Army Reserve,” Baum added.