State Department Clears $133M RTX Missile Sale to Singapore

The State Department has approved Singapore’s request to purchase 54 AIM-120C-8 advanced medium range air-to-air missiles worth an estimated $133 million.

Tucson, Arizona-based defense contractor RTX will be the principal contractor of the potential sale, which also includes related missile equipment, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Monday.

Besides associated equipment, like missile containers, weapons system software and spare parts, the deal will also provide Singapore with U.S. government and contractor support services in such areas as engineering, technical and logistics.

RTX already has an established footprint in Singapore through its Raytheon Technologies subsidiary with nearly 4,000 local employees.

The DSCA, citing Singapore as a strategic U.S. partner, said the proposed sale is aligned with American foreign policy and national security goals. The missile acquisition will contribute to maintaining Singapore’s operational readiness and interoperability with U.S. and allied forces, the agency added.

The AMRAAMs, used by 40 countries and the United States, can be integrated onto F-15 jet fighters, which is in use by the Singapore Air Force.

The AMRAAM purchase further boosts Singapore’s air defense capability that already incorporates the Aster 30 medium-range surface-to-air missile, which the Singaporean Ministry of Defence declared fully operational in November 2023.

