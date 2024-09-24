State Department Approves Sweden’s FMS Request for Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio Systems

The State Department has cleared a foreign military sales request from Sweden worth $31.5 million for Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio Systems and related equipment.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Friday Sweden is requesting to purchase 120 AN/USQ-190 Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio Systems, or MIDS JTRS.

The possible deal also covers communications equipment, support equipment, engineering and technical support and assistance, non-warranty repair and return, training and other related elements of logistics and program support.

Data Link Solutions , a joint venture between BAE Systems and RTX business Collins Aerospace, is the primary contractor for the potential sale.

Sweden expects the proposed deal to contribute to the modernization of its current Link 16 capability allowing it to operate more efficiently with U.S. forces and share secure, jam-resistant data through the Link 16 network.

The Northern European country will utilize the enhanced capability to boost defenses against existing and potential threats in the region.

The project may require U.S. government engineering and technical services for training and technical assistance on an interim basis.

The DSCA notified Congress of this proposed sale Friday.

