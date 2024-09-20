Solicitation Issued for NAVAIR Digital Department Support Services IDIQ

The U.S. Navy has started soliciting proposals for a potential five-year, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide support services for Naval Air Systems Command’s Digital Department.

According to a solicitation notice published Wednesday, the IDIQ contract’s scope includes digital transformation planning and execution; technology exploration, acceleration and integration; enterprise alignment; digital/information technology consultation; application portfolio management; systems integration; software modernization; and enterprise architecture design and management.

The proposed contract also covers Navy Marine Corps Intranet/Next Generation Enterprise Network program management; web management; unified communications, IT operations; cybersecurity; cloud services; automation; digital modeling and virtual environment support; talent management; network security; change management; data analytics and integration; artificial intelligence, business process management and improvement; and general IT and digital support.

The NAVAIR Digital Department oversees NAVAIR’s digital transformation efforts and works to accelerate and scale digital and analytic capabilities as a means to speed up the delivery and sustainment of warfighting capabilities.

The department will use the services to support existing and planned initiatives, including cybersecurity-related events, IT consolidation, emerging and disruptive technologies and infrastructure improvements.

Proposals are due Oct. 18.