in Contract Awards, News

Sidus Space Books NASA Contract Extension for ASTRA Mission Support

Sidus Space Logo / businesswire.com
Sidus Space Books NASA Contract Extension for ASTRA Mission Support - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Sidus Space will continue supporting NASA’s in-space autonomous systems payload mission under a follow-on contract with the Stennis Space Center.

NASA said Wednesday Sidus Space will resume operation oversight of the latter’s LizzieSat-1 small satellite, which hosts the NASA Stennis-developed Autonomous Satellite Technology for Resilient Applications technology demonstrator.

Through the new agreement, the ASTRA payload will gather onboard data on satellite systems and help manage the satellite’s electrical power. It will also autonomously monitor and optimize the satellite’s battery system to ensure continued operation.

LizzieSat-1 was launched in March, with Sidus Space handling payload activation. ASTRA’s primary objectives were met in July, and the focus has now shifted to demonstrating autonomous system management for the satellite’s four-year mission.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Oracle, Rafael Partner to Provide Cloud-Based AI to US Military - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Oracle, Rafael Partner to Provide Cloud-Based AI to US Military
BlueHalo Expands Supply Chain and Manufacturing Investments to Support Space Force SCAR Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event
BlueHalo Expands Supply Chain and Manufacturing Investments to Support Space Force SCAR Program