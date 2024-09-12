Sidus Space Books NASA Contract Extension for ASTRA Mission Support

Sidus Space will continue supporting NASA’s in-space autonomous systems payload mission under a follow-on contract with the Stennis Space Center.

NASA said Wednesday Sidus Space will resume operation oversight of the latter’s LizzieSat-1 small satellite, which hosts the NASA Stennis-developed Autonomous Satellite Technology for Resilient Applications technology demonstrator.

Through the new agreement, the ASTRA payload will gather onboard data on satellite systems and help manage the satellite’s electrical power. It will also autonomously monitor and optimize the satellite’s battery system to ensure continued operation.

LizzieSat-1 was launched in March, with Sidus Space handling payload activation. ASTRA’s primary objectives were met in July, and the focus has now shifted to demonstrating autonomous system management for the satellite’s four-year mission.