Shavonne Lewis Appointed to Lead Dark Wolf Solutions Digital Transformation Practice Area

Shavonne Lewis , a director at Dark Wolf Solutions , has been tapped to oversee the company’s digital transformation practice area.

For the last three and a half years, Lewis has pushed business growth throughout Dark Wolf’s cybersecurity practice and will look to implement the same modernization in her new role, the information technology company told ExecutiveBiz Wednesday.

Rick Tossavainen , Dark Wolf’s CEO, said, “Over the past several years, Shavonne has repeatedly demonstrated an exceptional ability to serve our customers and drive business growth.”

“I’m thrilled that she’ll be taking the reins of our Digital Transformation Practice Area and I look forward to working more closely with her,” Tossavainen added.

While working under Dark Wolf’s cybersecurity practice, Lewis created a broad portfolio of work across the U.S. Air and Space Force. Before joining Dark Wolf, Lewis worked for Deloitte & Touche, supporting clients throughout the Department of Defense within the company’s cyber risk advisory practice.

Lewis also spearheaded the standup of Dark Wolf’s second Colorado Spring corporate office, which was unveiled in June 2024 and houses newly minted Dark Wolf labs.