Serco Inc. Books $70M in Recompete Contracts to Support Texas Road Safety; Tom Watson Quoted

The Texas Department of Transportation, or TxDOT, has granted recompete contracts worth a total of $70M for Serco Inc. to stay as safety service support provider to its Highway Emergency Response Operator program in the Austin, El Paso and San Antonio districts.

TxDOT has been tapping Serco’s services for the HERO program since 2017, the company said Tuesday.

Serco works around the clock on HERO, which fields first responders to clear road crashes and help the affected motorists.

Tom Watson, Serco Inc. CEO and a 2024 Wash100 awardee, conveyed delight on the continued company support to TxDOT.

“Our transportation teams are committed to keeping the roads safe and flowing by delivering top-notch services for our customer and the citizens of Texas,” he said.

In August, Serco also secured a five-year, $56 million contract to continue providing motorist assistance support services to the Louisiana Department of Transportation.

Serco’s other services include intelligent transportation support services across North America with its coverage extending to air traffic control operations and fleet management.