in Cybersecurity, News

SentinelOne Cybersecurity Offerings Get FedRAMP High Certification; Michael Loefflad Quoted

Michael Loefflad / LinkedIn
SentinelOne Cybersecurity Offerings Get FedRAMP High Certification; Michael Loefflad Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

SentinelOne has obtained high-impact level authorization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for two artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity services.

The company said Thursday the high certification for the Singularity Platform and Singularity Data Lake allows more U.S. federal agencies, particularly those subject to stricter compliance requirements, to secure their most sensitive and critical information assets.

Michael Loefflad, senior director of federal sales engineering at SentinelOne, said, “With our enhanced status, government agencies can arm themselves with world-class protection and visibility and confidently defend against the increasing number of attacks they face through one autonomous, easy-to-maintain platform.”

The high-impact authorization followed a rigorous third-party security assessment.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Cybersecurity

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Anduril Expands AAV Offerings With Barracuda Product Line - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Anduril Expands AAV Offerings With Barracuda Product Line
Microsoft Partners With Atom Computing to Offer Quantum Machine for Commercial Use - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Microsoft Partners With Atom Computing to Offer Quantum Machine for Commercial Use