SAIC Taps Guidehouse to Provide Services for Treasury’s TCloud Initiative

Guidehouse has been selected by Science Applications International Corp. to join its team that provides services in support of a cloud-focused Department of the Treasury program.

The global consultancy said Wednesday the contract for the TCloud initiative, initially awarded by the Treasury to SAIC as the prime contractor in 2023, covers cloud and professional services for the modernization of the department’s cloud infrastructure.

Under the subcontract with SAIC, Guidehouse will perform professional services to help the Treasury transition to a multi-cloud environment. TCloud aims to establish a centralized management system for the infrastructure, platform and software-as-a-service under a single broker to enable the department to streamline operations and strengthen security.

Brian Gagnon, partner and public sector financial services practice leader at Guidehouse, welcomed the opportunity to collaborate with SAIC and the Treasury.

“We look forward to working on this digital transformation journey for the Treasury – improving IT service offerings through the shift to a modern, flexible, scalable, efficient and effective means of using and consuming data in the cloud,” he added.