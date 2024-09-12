Rise8’s Bryon Kroger: DOD Should Advance Continuous ATO for Rapid Software Delivery

Bryon Kroger, founder and CEO of Rise8, said adopting the continuous authority to operate process could help the Department of Defense accelerate the delivery of software updates to warfighters on the battlefield while ensuring the security and reliability of such capabilities, Air and Space Forces Magazine reported Monday.

“Our ability to conduct future warfare will be about how quickly we can respond to the enemy with new software,” Kroger said. “Not just offensive and defensive cyber, but new software capabilities to run the war.”

Under cATO, developers rely on software containers and use automation to test and ensure that applications comply with all requirements.

The Rise8 chief executive discussed how the cATO process could help the military address delays in software development and improve mission effectiveness.

In May, DOD issued a document outlining evaluation criteria for securing a cATO, which the department said helps facilitate rapid software deployment and increases the security standard over a traditional ATO through continuous assessment, monitoring and risk management.

Kroger also cited the importance of trust and the need for government and industry to work together to “establish enterprise-level paths to production” to facilitate the deployment of applications in the cloud.